Andhra Pradesh Revises Dussehra School Holiday Dates for 2025: Check Now!

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially revised the Dussehra holiday schedule for schools in the state. According to the latest notification, school holidays will now begin on September 22, 2025, instead of the earlier announced date of September 24, 2025.

The change was announced by AP Education Minister via his official Twitter handle. The decision comes after requests from teachers to advance the holiday start date, prompting the government to extend the festive break for students.

AP Dussehra School Holiday 2025 Schedule

Earlier, schools in Andhra Pradesh were scheduled to remain closed from September 24 to October 2, 2025, giving students a total of 9 days off. With the revised schedule, schools will now close from September 22 and reopen on October 3, 2025, ensuring students get an extended break for the festivities.

Dussehra Holidays in Telangana and Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh is not the only state observing Dussehra holidays. Telangana and Karnataka have also announced school closures during the festival.

Telangana: Schools will remain closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025. Colleges in the state will observe a shorter break from September 28 to October 5, 2025.

Schools will remain closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025. Colleges in the state will observe a shorter break from September 28 to October 5, 2025. Karnataka: Schools will be closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025.

With the revised schedule, students across these southern states can plan ahead to enjoy a longer festive break with family and friends.