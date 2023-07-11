CUET PG Answer Key 2023: Know Steps to Download Provisional Key

CUET PG 2023: Ahead of declaring the CUET Result 2023 for Postgraduate Admissions, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2023 on its official website — cuet.nta.nic.in soon.

However, neither the agency or University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the date or time for the publication of CUET PG answer key. The agency may also release candidates' recorded responses and question papers of various subjects of the exam.

Over 8.33 lakh candidates had appeared for the computer-based entrance test which was conducted from June 5 to June 17 across 245 cities in the country. The provisional answer key may be helpful for the candidates in calculating their probable scores.

CUET PG 2023: Steps to download answer key

Visit the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — to gain access to answer key

— to gain access to answer key Locate CUET PG answer key 2023 on the home page and click on it

Enter your login credentials and hit Submit button

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and download it

Take a print out of it and keep the same for future reference

Also Read: Dell Technologies joins Intel to launch AI skills lab in India



