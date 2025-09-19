AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts Today at aaccc.gov.in

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has officially begun the second round of registrations for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 18, 2025. Candidates aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) can register online on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

Overview of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2

The counselling is conducted for students who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 and are seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses. The academic session for these admissions is 2025-26. Eligible students can apply for the following programs:

BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery

BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

BSMS: Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery

BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery

Registration Process for Round 2

Candidates must follow these steps to complete their registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Visit the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in .

. Click on the link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2.

Fill in the required personal details and upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.

Pay the counselling application fee online.

Submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Dates for Round 2 Counselling

Students must adhere to the deadlines to avoid missing the counselling process:

Registration Deadline: September 22, 2025

Choice Filling Window: September 18 – 22, 2025

Choice Locking: September 22, 2025, from 2 PM to 11:55 PM

Seat Allotment Process: September 23 – 24, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: September 25, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: September 26 – October 3, 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutions: October 4 – 5, 2025

Students are advised to complete their registration and choice filling within the given timelines and keep track of all updates from the official AACCC portal.