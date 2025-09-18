AP EAPCET 2025 Final Round Results Postponed to September 20

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced a postponement in the release of AP EAMCET 2025 final round seat allotment results. The results, which were originally scheduled for an earlier date, will now be published on September 20, 2025.

Key Updates for Candidates

The revised timeline affects thousands of engineering and medical aspirants who are awaiting their final seat allotment in the third and concluding round of AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process.

Important Dates:

Final Round Allotment Result: September 20, 2025

College Reporting Deadline: On or before September 23, 2025

Candidates can access their allotment results through the official counselling portal at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

How to Check Your Allotment Result

Students can download their AP EAMCET 2025 final round allotment order by following these simple steps:

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the AP EAMCET counselling website

Access Allotment Section: Click on the "Allotment Order" link on the homepage

Login: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth as login credentials

Download: Save the allotment order document for future reference

What This Means for Students

The postponement gives candidates a tight window between result announcement and college reporting. With results releasing on September 20 and the reporting deadline set for September 23, students are advised to:

Keep all necessary documents ready

Plan travel arrangements in advance

Monitor the official website regularly for any further updates

This final round represents the last opportunity for seat allotment in the AP EAMCET 2025 admission process. Candidates who secure seats in this round must report to their allotted colleges within the stipulated timeframe to confirm their admission.

The AP EAMCET counselling process has been conducted in multiple phases to ensure maximum seat utilization and provide opportunities for qualified candidates to secure admission in their preferred institutions.