Andhra Pradesh Dussehra Holidays 2025: Holidays extended till October 5?

Andhra Pradesh schools are on Dussehra holidays until October 2, 2025, with the students supposed to resume classes on October 3, following Vijayadashami. While the academic calendar designates October 2 as the day marking the conclusion of festival holidays, government employees and parents as well as student organizations are clamoring for an extension of the holidays to fit better into travel and festival time schedules.

Presently, there is only a brief break, according to parents, which is not enough for families who travel to their hometowns. Resuming school on the following day of the festival brings logistical issues and provides minimal time for students to rest from the celebration.

Parents have responded by recommending that the Dussehra holidays be extended up to October 4 or 5, allowing children to have extra time to indulge in the celebrations. For a compensatory balance in the academic schedule, they have suggested that the second Saturday of October be made a working day.

The call for an extended holiday is gaining momentum, with most citing that an extended holiday would enable the students to celebrate in peace and report back to school refreshed. Despite the calls, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has yet to make any announcement or issue a statement on extending the holiday.

Until then, parents and students will adhere to the current Dussehra holiday calendar, resuming classes on October 3 as per the official calendar.

Also read: Punjab School Holidays October 2025: Complete Date-Wise List