AIIMS INI CET 2026 January Session Registration Open – Apply by October 21

Oct 01, 2025, 18:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has opened registrations for the Institute of National Importance (INI) Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2026 – January session. Candidates can register online through the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

The last date to register for the exam, scheduled for November 9, 2025, is October 21, 2025.

Key Highlights of AIIMS INI CET 2026

  • Exam Name: Combined Entrance Test (CET)
  • Conducted By: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
  • Session: January 2026
  • Academic Year: 2025-26
  • Stream: Medical (Postgraduate)

Level: Postgraduate (PG)

Programs Offered:

  • Doctor of Medicine (MD)
  • Master of Surgery (MS)
  • Master of Chirurgiae (MCh)
  • Doctorate of Medicine (DM)
  • Registration Dates: October 1 – October 21, 2025
  • Exam Date: November 9, 2025
  • Participating Institutions: JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST
  • Official Website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Important Dates for AIIMS INI CET 2026

  • Last Date to Register: October 21, 2025
  • Application & Correction Window: October 24 – 26, 2025
  • Admit Card Release: November 1, 2025
  • Examination Date: November 9, 2025

How to Register for AIIMS INI CET 2026

  • Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab
  • Select the ‘Postgraduate’ section and click on ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM) January 2026’
  • On the next page, click ‘View Details’ under Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET)
  • Click on ‘Create a New Account’ to begin registration
  • Fill in the required details and submit the form
  • Follow the registration steps as instructed
  • Download the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline and ensure all details are correct.


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