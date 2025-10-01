AIIMS INI CET 2026 January Session Registration Open – Apply by October 21
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has opened registrations for the Institute of National Importance (INI) Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2026 – January session. Candidates can register online through the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.
The last date to register for the exam, scheduled for November 9, 2025, is October 21, 2025.
Key Highlights of AIIMS INI CET 2026
- Exam Name: Combined Entrance Test (CET)
- Conducted By: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
- Session: January 2026
- Academic Year: 2025-26
- Stream: Medical (Postgraduate)
Level: Postgraduate (PG)
Programs Offered:
- Doctor of Medicine (MD)
- Master of Surgery (MS)
- Master of Chirurgiae (MCh)
- Doctorate of Medicine (DM)
- Registration Dates: October 1 – October 21, 2025
- Exam Date: November 9, 2025
- Participating Institutions: JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST
- Official Website: aiimsexams.ac.in
Important Dates for AIIMS INI CET 2026
- Last Date to Register: October 21, 2025
- Application & Correction Window: October 24 – 26, 2025
- Admit Card Release: November 1, 2025
- Examination Date: November 9, 2025
How to Register for AIIMS INI CET 2026
- Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab
- Select the ‘Postgraduate’ section and click on ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM) January 2026’
- On the next page, click ‘View Details’ under Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET)
- Click on ‘Create a New Account’ to begin registration
- Fill in the required details and submit the form
- Follow the registration steps as instructed
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline and ensure all details are correct.