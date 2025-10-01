AIIMS INI CET 2026 January Session Registration Open – Apply by October 21

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has opened registrations for the Institute of National Importance (INI) Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2026 – January session. Candidates can register online through the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

The last date to register for the exam, scheduled for November 9, 2025, is October 21, 2025.

Key Highlights of AIIMS INI CET 2026

Exam Name: Combined Entrance Test (CET)

Conducted By: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Session: January 2026

Academic Year: 2025-26

Stream: Medical (Postgraduate)

Level: Postgraduate (PG)

Programs Offered:

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Master of Surgery (MS)

Master of Chirurgiae (MCh)

Doctorate of Medicine (DM)

Registration Dates: October 1 – October 21, 2025

Exam Date: November 9, 2025

Participating Institutions: JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST

Official Website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Important Dates for AIIMS INI CET 2026

Last Date to Register: October 21, 2025

Application & Correction Window: October 24 – 26, 2025

Admit Card Release: November 1, 2025

Examination Date: November 9, 2025

How to Register for AIIMS INI CET 2026

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab

Select the ‘Postgraduate’ section and click on ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM) January 2026’

On the next page, click ‘View Details’ under Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET)

Click on ‘Create a New Account’ to begin registration

Fill in the required details and submit the form

Follow the registration steps as instructed

Download the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline and ensure all details are correct.