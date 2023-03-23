Visa application volume from New Delhi touches 80 pc of the pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Visa applications from New Delhi nearly touched the pre-pandemic levels in 2022 driven by pent-up demand, opening of international borders, and eased COVID-related protocols. According to VFS Global, the visa application volume from New Delhi reached close to 80% of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and registered a 93% growth when compared to 2021.

This trend of rise in visa application volume from New Delhi is in line with the overall growth registered in India, which was also close to 80% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

“We witnessed unprecedented demand from India in 2022 which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December. We are confident that the momentum will further grow and hence it is advisable for applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last-minute surprises,” said Prabuddha Sen, Chief Operating Officer - South Asia, VFS Global.

Another defining trend noticed in travellers’ behaviour was wider adoption of personalised service which began since the pandemic. Premium optional services such as Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD) that enables travellers to book the entire visa experience at a location of their choice, witnessed around 90% year-on-year rise in 2022. VFS Global offers VAYD for 16 client governments in India – Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Switzerland, UK.

“Health considerations continue to be a key determining factor in the new normal. As a result, we see an increasing number of travellers opt for such services that provide a seamless visa experience and prioritise safe travel,” added Sen.

Peak Season Travel Guide

#ApplyinAdvance

It is recommended to apply for visas as early as booking flights and stay. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before your date of travel. According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, effective 09th February 2020, you can apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before your date of travel. Particularly this year with higher demand and limited appointment slots available, we urge applicants to apply for their visa as early as possible.

#DoNotFallForFraud

Visa applicants are advised to beware of fraudulent entities who charge fees from customers for scheduling appointments or providing any other services using VFS Global’s name or independently. We do not charge any payment for scheduling appointments. For any assistance, feel free to reach out to one of our staff or send an email to communications@vfsglobal.com

