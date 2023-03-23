Sadguru Rameshji Urges President Murmu to Promote Clean the Cosmos to Fight Negativity 

On the occasion of Ugadi, Sadguru Ramesh ji, Guruma and his followers called on the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi for promotion of Clean the Cosmos (CTC) campaign.

The President was kind to acknowledge the pious deed of Sadguru Rameshji and Guruma for promoting positivity in the universe through this campaign of Clean the Cosmos (CTC).

The President was requested to help promote this CTC campaign all over the world through which we can free the world from clutches of negativity, neutralising negative vibrations and starting a virtuous cycle of positivity, positive vibrations and positive actions.

Clean the Cosmos (CTC) is a spiritual and divine campaign initiated by Sadguru Ramesh ji for the welfare of humankind .

Human minds all over the world are going through a serious crisis of negativity. Negative thoughts and feelings release negative vibrations in the cosmos which are again attracted by human minds leading to all sorts of crimes and negative actions such as terrorism, hatred, enmity, revenge, anger, wars, murders, suicides, depression etc.



We are therefore caught in a vicious cycle of negativity, negative vibrations and negative actions. We need to quickly get out of this vicious cycle of negativity and the only solution for this is to empower the cosmos with positive vibrations. We need to consciously release positive vibrations through positive affirmations and prayers.

On an average, a human mind emanates around 60-80 thousand thoughts per day and out of these a staggering 90 percent are negative and repetitive. Global issues like depression, suicides, terrorism, heinous crimes, communal riots, violence, wars, hatred, ego are the result of these intense negative vibes lingering in the cosmos.

Who is Sadguru Ramesh ji?

Sri Sadguru Ramesh ji, born as Ramesh Jain, is a businessman turned Enlightened Spiritual Master and a modern age Spiritual Guru. He mastered the techniques of Hatha yoga, Raja yoga, Kundalini Yoga and Kriya Yoga. He was eventually blessed with the knowledge of pure consciousness by Sri Swamy Poornananda.

Guruji has devoted his life to help people live joyfully and evolve Spiritually. He has been spreading wisdom for the past two decades through discourses all over the globe , thousands of videos on YouTube and social media channels, and spiritual retreats.

Sadguru Rameshji is an author of 2 highly rated books, Soul Selfie & the recently released Soul Mantra, published by international publishers.

He has recently launched a campaign, Clean the Cosmos, to purify the universal vibrations to attain World Peace & Oneness. He also established a divine Poorna Ananda Ashram in Janwada, Hyderabad, Telangana.