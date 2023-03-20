IILM Moot Court Competition Winners, Runners-up

Setting new standards for legal education, the second edition of the IILM National Moot-Court Competition surpassed expectations and demonstrated the best of Indian legal talent.

The competition was designed to focus on the strategic themes of Extradition Law, Constitutional Law, and Criminal Law, delivering an effective platform for law students to showcase their mettle.

The grand occasion was graced by the presence of Hon'ble Justice Mr Rajendra Menon- Chairman, Armed Forces Tribunal and former Chief Justice Delhi High Court & former Chief Justice Patna High Court and Hon'ble Justice Mrs Anjana Mishra- Member, Armed Forces Tribunal and former Judge Patna High Court.

The esteemed judges evaluated the participants on a slew of parameters including legal reasoning, advocacy skills, and ability to deliver legal arguments in a transparent, detailed, and compelling manner. The winners of the competition also received a grand cash prize of INR 60,000.

"IILM's second national Moot-Court competition was a resounding success. It served as an excellent opportunity for law students to demonstrate their talents and gain practical experience from seasoned legal experts in the country. I am of the firm opinion that competitions like this will play a vital role in shaping the future of legal education in India and nurturing future leaders in the law segment,'' said Prof. (Dr) Asha Verma, Dean, IILM Law School, IILM University Gurugram.

The competition was open to law students who were enrolled in a five-year integrated undergraduate law programme or a three-year graduate law programme and commenced with the briefing of all the participants followed by preliminary rounds I and II.

The moot court festival instils on the students devotion for the cause they have come.

The dedication which the show is worthy of appreciation.’’ said Hon'ble Justice Anjana Mishra, Member, Armed Forces Tribunal & Former Judge, Patna High Court.

The preliminary rounds were followed by the quarterfinal rounds which laid the foundation for the Grand Finale on March 18 where the finalists engaged in comprehensive debates, arguments and counterarguments to emerge victorious.

The winners of the National Moot-Court Competition 2023 included-:

1. Winners - Law Centre II, Faculty of Law, Delhi University Cash Prize- ₹60,000

2. Runner's up- SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat ₹25,000

3. Best Speaker- Raj from SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat ₹5000

4. Best Researcher - Riya Chaudhary, Amity, Noida ₹5000

5. Best memorial - GLA, Mathura ₹5000

Comprehending the importance of the law domain, Hon'ble Justice Rajendra Menon, Chairman, Armed Forces Tribunal, Former Chief Justice, Delhi High Court & Former Chief Justice, Patna High Court said, As a lawyer one has to Study until the day he she leaves the profession..

The Moot-Court Competition received an overwhelming response with the participation of law students from across the country and served as a testament to IILM's commitment to excellence in legal education and its endeavours to foster the legal talent of the country.