How Did WNS-Vuram Continue to Maintain Gender Parity by Sustaining a Bias-free Work Culture?

The technology sector continues to address the gender gap ensuring equal representation for all genders supported by proactive steps. The emphasis on sustaining a bias-free environment driven by compassion and empathy is more than ever before to accelerate diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Addressing this is not just about balancing the numbers but creating equal opportunities, benefits, pay parity, career progression, and growth to build a more inclusive workplace. To accelerate the workplace, sustaining a bias-free environment is vital. As of February 2023, the workforce at WNS-Vuram consists of 513 women employees, comprising 51.9% of the total strength of the organization. The following practices played a crucial role in maintaining gender parity and sustainable inclusion in the workplace.

Bias-free approach and humanizing roles

Creating a trust-based environment in the workplace enables employees from diverse backgrounds and genders to come together and focus their efforts on organizational goals and personal growth. A bias-free approach across functions, including recruitment, promotion, performance evaluation, and other operations supports employees regardless of their gender in the organization.

By creating a more level playing field for all, organizations can attract and retain top talent and increase happiness at the workplace. The progress on can be accelerated with a reinforced focus to maximize human potential and initiatives to maintain peak mental health and emotional well-being.

Freedom with responsibility and flexibility

Encouraging active involvement in ideation, developing initiatives, and policy-making drives change effectively, especially when it comes to aspects involving gender parity and inclusion.

Implementing supportive, flexible, and futuristic work policies mobilizes the immense potential of women employees by shaping an ideal working environment ensuring resilience and workforce stability.

Positioning women to play an active role in policy-making and implementation is critical to shaping future leaders and ensuring continuous growth. One of the primary reasons for attrition among women is due to lack of flexibility to maintain a work-life balance. Maintaining an active work-life balance, unlimited sick leaves, permanent work-from-home options, and maternity benefits can help women balance their career aspirations with personal responsibilities and promote health and well-being. Aligning with this vision, 540 Vuramites availed financial support to set up work-from-home facilities out of which 273 women benefited from this policy, improving their work-from-home experience and a healthy work-life balance.

Providing flexibility at work is critical to address challenges, including career breaks and return to work, tapping into women's skills and experience who are keen to balance work and personal goals.

Enabling learning and mentoring opportunities

Effective learning, upskilling, and mentoring are equally important for women to advance in their careers and develop competencies for leadership roles. WNS-Vuram’s flexible upskilling opportunities to pursue courses in their areas of interest helped women employees to clock 20190 learning hours, approximately 54% of the total learning hours across the organization.

Overcoming the trends in the technology sector, over 34% of senior and mid-level leadership roles in the organization are held by women.

Embracing kindness and compassion across business functions and operations is vital to achieving objectives. In an era of tech adoption and digitization, it is essential to retain the human factor in business to ensure resilience and long-term sustainability. Beyond principles, creating equal opportunities in workplaces influence communities in which businesses operate and the world at large shaping the future of generations.

Chanya Panneerselvam is from the People Team at WNS-Vuram.