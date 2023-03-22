'Eat Right Millet Mela' in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) To promote the consumption of millets, the Lucknow district administration will be organising a 'Eat Right Millet Mela' near Samta Mulak crossing during Navaratri where visitors can choose from a wide variety of millet dishes.

The main objective of the Eat Right Millet Mela, is to encourage the consumption of coarse grains.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said the fair will be inaugurated by deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Daya Shankar Mishra, minister of state for AYUSH, Food Safety and Medicine, will be the guest of honour.

A walkathon will also be organised as part of the event, in which NCC cadets, home guards, PAC and bands will participate.

Joint food commissioner Dr SP Singh said food stalls of Kodo, Sava, Bajri, Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Singhada and Kuttu will be set up in the fair.

Top restaurants and hotels have been asked to provide dishes made of coarse grains.

