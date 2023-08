Do not sleep next to your iPhones while charging, warns Apple

San Francisco, Aug 23 (IANS) Apple has issued a warning for people who charge their iPhones while sleeping, advising them not to sleep next to their devices while it is charging.

According to the tech giant, this habit could cause discomfort and injury.

The company also asked customers to "use common sense" to avoid situations where their skin is in direct contact with the device or a charger.

"Don't sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging," the advisory reads.

The advisory also asked users to take special care if they have a physical condition that affects their ability to detect heat against the body.

Moreover, the company asked its users to avoid using third-party chargers that may not provide the right amount of voltage safely to charge the iPhones. It also advised them to avoid using damaged cables that could be dangerous to use for charging.

In addition, Apple told users not to use the power adapter in wet locations, such as near a sink, bathtub, or shower stall, and don’t connect or disconnect the power adapter with wet hands.

Meanwhile, Apple has introduced subscription analytics, more Delegated Delivery partners and Linkfire for the audio streaming service and media player application 'Apple Podcasts'.

"With subscription analytics in Apple Podcasts Connect, creators can see how listeners engage with their premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts," the tech giant said in a blogpost.

Once a subscription is selected from the updated Analytics tab, creators can use the Overview tab to see how many listeners started a free trial, the number of paid subscriptions, the percentage of listeners who convert from a free trial to a paid subscription, and the estimated proceeds generated from their subscriptions.

