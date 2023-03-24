Delhi Police detain oppn MPs, leaders near Vijay Chowk

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Several opposition MPs and leaders were detained on Friday while they were marching towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament reiterating their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Delhi Police also made announcements asking opposition MPs to not march ahead as Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Vijay Chowk area.

According to sources, opposition leaders and MPs, including K. C. Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K. Suresh, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, Rajmohan Unnithan, Mohammad Jawaid were among others detained by police and taken to nearby police station.

"Under the Modi Raj, even protesting outside Parliament is a crime. Delhi Police have detained opposition MPs, as we took a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to reiterate our demand for a JPC on the Adani Mega Scam. They will not succeed in shaking our resolve," Venugopal wrote on Twitter while sharing video and photo of leaders and MPs in the police bus.

