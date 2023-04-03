Young Man Dies in Road Accident in Medak, Two Injured

Medak : A 21 year old man died in a road accident while the other woman and a young man were injured.

The accident occurred at Kistapur village in Kulcharam mandal on Sunday when a speeding car hit the two- wheeler.

The deceased has been identified as Atheer Khan, a resident of Manikonda in Hyderabad. The injured woman and the man were shifted to a government hospital in Narsapur for treatment. It is said that the woman’s health condition is critical.