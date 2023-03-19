Two Transporters from AP Held with 200 kg Ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police seized 200 kg ganja and arrested three people on Sunday. The police have also confiscated three cell phones and a four wheeler in the operation. Acting on a reliable input, Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Langer House Police launched a joint operation and nabbed one drug peddler and two people who were transporting the drugs.

The drug transporters were identified as CSrinivas Rao and A Sathi Babu, both natives of Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Their associates Mohd Habeeb, Parvez, Jaweed, Mangesh, Nagesh and Pandu were absconding, a police release said on Sunday.

The accused persons along with the seized ganja and other material were handed over to Station House Officer (SHO) of Langer House Police station for further investigation.

