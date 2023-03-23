Telangana Police Assault Case: Teenmar Mallanna, 4 Others Remanded to 14-day Judicial Custody

Hyderabad: A day after Chinthapandu Naveen aka Naveen Kumar aka Teenmar Mallanna and four others were arrested on charges of forceful abduction of two police constables and deterring them from discharging their legitimate duties. Mallanna’s wife Mamata has sought to know why her husband was arrested.

Mamata accompanied by relatives and a few lawyers visited the Medipally police station and questioned the police about the location of her husband. She also demanded a copy of the FIR against Mallanna. The police officials are learnt to have given an assurance to her that they will connect her to Mallanna over a phone call.

The Medipally police on Wednesday arrested five persons including the YouTuber Teenmar Mallanna and also a newsreader at Q News, said a press release by Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. The four other arrested persons were identified as Bandaru Ravinder, editor in Q news, Uppala Nikhil, Sirra Sudhakar, an office boy at Q news and Chintha Sandeep Kumar.

As per police statement, the Medipally police were conducting vehicle checking to prevent chain snatchings and other crimes in the Peerzadiguda area on March 21 evening. Around 8 pm, three unknown persons approached the two police officers on duty and questioned them. Later, they forcefully abducted the policemen and took them to the nearby Q news office. The policemen were assaulted with lathis and the thrashing was witnessed by the persons present over there.

“When the police tried to show their ID cards, they grabbed the same and took them to the Q news office and produced before Mallanna and stated that the Police are loitering near their office. Mallanna then ordered his associates to bring them into his room, where the police officers were thrashed severely by snatching their cell phones”, according to the press release.

The five arrested persons were produced on Wednesday before the Hayath Nagar magistrate court and the court remanded them into 14-days judicial custody. They were shifted to Cherlapally jail. The accused persons were arrested on Tuesday night but the police kept it under wraps until they were produced before the court.

