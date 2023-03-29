ANANTAPUR: Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders Srinivasa Naidu and Guruprasad Naidu were sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2015 murder case of aYSRCP leader Chittem Vijaybhaskar Reddy of Appicharla in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The accused are said to be the followers of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy. The Gooty Sessions Court sentenced two more accused in this case to six months imprisonment.

The incident took place at the Kistipadu Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in Peddavaduguru mandal in the district. TDP members of the society were trying to remove Bhaskar Reddy from the president’s post through a no-confidence motion. However, Bhaskar Reddy had got a stay order from the court.

The TDP leaders attacked Bhaskar Reddy and his aides with lethal weapons and he died on the spot while several others received serious injuries. TDP leaders Srinivasa Naidu and Guru Prasad Naidu are the prime accused in this case. The Gooty court, which recently completed the trial session into this case, sentenced both of them to life imprisonment.

