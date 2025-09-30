Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma's Cheating Allegations Against Cricketer

In a recent episode of the reality show Rise and Fall, Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, made headlines by alleging that Chahal was unfaithful with her within just two months of their marriage. The revelation, which came during a candid conversation with actress Kubbra Sait, has reignited public interest in their relationship and the reasons behind their highly publicized divorce.

During a seemingly casual breakfast chat on the show, Sait asked Dhanashree when she first realised that their marriage might not work. Dhanashree responded bluntly: “In the first year. Caught him in the second month.” The confession struck many viewers as shocking and has quickly gone viral on social media platforms.

Dhanashree’s accusations come several months after their divorce was finalised in March 2025. The couple had married in December 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown when Chahal joined her online dance sessions. They reportedly lived separately since mid-2022 before filing for divorce by mutual consent in early 2025. Speculation had swirled about alimony payments, with reports of Chahal having paid ₹4.75 crore. However, Dhanashree has repeatedly denied claims of any financial demand, stating multiple times that their split was amicable.

Unsurprisingly, her revelation has triggered mixed reactions. Some critics accuse her of seeking attention after the divorce and question why she stayed silent earlier. Others argue that the timing and platform suggest calculated strategy. Meanwhile, supporters commend her for speaking out about personal pain long kept private.

Yuzvendra Chahal has not publicly responded to the new allegation as of now. He has previously addressed the fallout from their relationship, including mental health struggles following accusations made against him post-divorce. In one interview, Chahal admitted to being deeply affected by public backlash and labelled himself as having battled depression during that period.

The resurfacing of troubled dynamics between the couple serves as a reminder of how celebrity relationships often unfold under the public gaze. For many observers, Dhanashree’s claim adds a new layer to a relationship already dissected across tabloids and official court documents. Whether this revelation becomes a turning point in public perceptions or remains another dramatic moment in their saga remains to be seen.