Asia Cup Hero Tilak Varma: Net Worth, Hyderabad Home and Telugu Roots

Tilak Varma was born on November 8, 2002, in Hyderabad, Telangana. He is often known by his full name Namboori Thakur Tilak Varma. He grew up in a modest Telugu family where his father, Namboori Nagaraju, worked as an electrician, and his mother, Gayatri Devi, managed the home. He also has an elder brother named Tarun Varma. From a young age, Tilak showed unusual love and talent for cricket, often playing tennis ball cricket in local neighbourhoods.

When he was about eleven, his talent was spotted by coach Salim Bayash, who offered to train him at the Legala Cricket Academy in Lingampally. In the early days, Bayash even helped with transportation, often driving Tilak to practice sessions until the family relocated closer to make daily training easier.

His schooling included stints at Crescent Model English School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School in Hyderabad. Later, he attended Lepakshi Junior College in the city. As his cricketing career took off, he balanced education and his growing responsibilities on the field.

Proud Telugu Roots of Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is deeply connected to his Telugu heritage and often speaks about how growing up in Telangana shaped his personality. His family hails from the old city of Hyderabad, a place rich in culture and tradition. Despite financial struggles, his parents made sure he stayed grounded in his roots while chasing big dreams. Tilak has credited his upbringing for instilling humility and determination, values that continue to guide him on and off the field.

His mother, Gayatri Devi, has always remained a strong influence, encouraging him to pursue cricket even during tough times. His father, Namboori Nagaraju, juggled modest earnings as an electrician to ensure Tilak had the right training and equipment. Their faith in his abilities helped him rise from local grounds in Hyderabad to the world stage. Even today, Tilak often expresses pride in representing the Telugu community and inspiring youngsters from similar backgrounds.

Rise Through Domestic and IPL Cricket

Tilak’s domestic journey began early. He made his first class debut for Hyderabad in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy when he was just sixteen years old. Soon after, he played T20s for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2019.

His big break in the Indian Premier League came in 2022 when the Mumbai Indians signed him in the auction. He impressed quickly by scoring bold innings and proving his temperament under pressure. Over time he became one of the more valuable young batters in the league, combining flair with consistency.

On the international front, Tilak made his T20I debut for India in August 2023 against the West Indies, where he top scored with a composed 39. He later registered his maiden T20I fifty and then smashed back to back centuries against South Africa with scores of 107* and 120* in successive matches. In the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, he played perhaps his most defining knock with an unbeaten 69 that steered India to victory in a nerve wracking chase.

Net Worth and House in Hyderabad

Tilak’s financial rise has been swift. As of 2024–25, his net worth is estimated at around ₹5 crore, largely driven by his IPL contract, match fees from BCCI and growing endorsement deals. He was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 for a reported ₹8 crore, showing the team’s faith in his potential.

He owns a multi storied home in Chandrayan Gutta, in the old city area of Hyderabad. The house is said to be a personal pride, where he has hosted some of his Mumbai Indians teammates. Tilak also maintains a luxury car collection including a Mercedes Benz S Class and a BMW 7 Series.

Family Support and Mother’s Reaction to Asia Cup Win

Tilak’s family has been his backbone throughout. After his unforgettable knock in the Asia Cup final, his mother’s emotions made headlines. She was deeply moved and proud, reportedly bursting into tears during video calls with him. That personal reaction struck a chord with fans, as the journey from their modest household to international stardom seemed to have come full circle in that moment.

His father has also been praised for encouraging his cricketing ambitions despite financial constraints, never forcing him to give up despite struggles. As Tilak’s star rose, the sacrifices made in his early years have been widely acknowledged.

Tilak Varma is more than a flairful left handed batter. He is seen as a thinking cricketer who can pace innings, read game situations and launch attacks when needed. His temperament, maturity on the field and ability to handle pressure have drawn comparisons with some of India’s biggest stars. At just twenty three years of age, he has already left a mark on Indian cricket. With his Asia Cup performance, steady rise in the IPL and expanding global visibility, he is viewed as one of the most promising young talents India can nurture for years to come. His story is still being written, but the foundations of family, ambition, grit and pride in his Telugu roots are already strong.