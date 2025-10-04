Rohit Sharma Sacked? Shubman Gill Likely to Lead India in ODIs

Cricket circles are buzzing with speculation that Shubman Gill could be the next in line to lead India’s ODI team, with current skipper Rohit Sharma expected to gradually reduce his workload. The chatter has grown louder as the BCCI selection meeting for India’s upcoming tour of Australia is expected soon, sparking reports across social media that Gill may be groomed as the next 50-over captain.

While no official confirmation has come from the selectors or the BCCI, insiders say Gill’s calm temperament and consistency at the top of the order make him an appealing leadership option. Over the past two years, the 26-year-old has been one of India’s most reliable ODI batters, earning praise for his ability to absorb pressure and anchor innings in big matches. His maturity, both on and off the field, has strengthened the perception that he could be the face of India’s next generation.

The speculation intensified this week after several cricket portals and fan accounts reported that Gill is being seen as the “captain-in-waiting” once the selectors finalise the squad for the high-profile Australia series. For now, Rohit Sharma remains firmly in charge, but the board is believed to be thinking about long-term succession planning ahead of the next ODI World Cup cycle.

Gill has already played under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, learning from two of India’s most successful captains. His performances across formats and his calm, controlled presence at the crease have made him a strong contender if the selectors decide it is time to transition leadership.

As of now, this remains speculative chatter and fans are awaiting the BCCI’s official squad announcement for the Australia tour to see whether Gill’s name emerges with a bigger role attached.