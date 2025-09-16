Pakistan Exits Asia Cup 2025? Team India Handshake Controversy Peaks

The Asia Cup 2025 has been thrown into turmoil after the India–Pakistan handshake controversy escalated into a full-blown standoff. The Pakistan Cricket Board formally demanded that the ICC remove match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging bias and mishandling of the incident. The ICC has rejected the request outright, setting the stage for a decisive moment in the tournament.

With its demand dismissed, Pakistan is left with only two options. It can accept the ICC’s ruling, put the controversy aside, and continue playing. Or it can stand firm on its protest and withdraw from the competition. If Pakistan chooses the second option, it will mean immediate elimination from the Asia Cup 2025. By refusing to play its upcoming match against the UAE, Pakistan would hand over a walkover and lose critical points, effectively crashing out of the group stage.

The consequences of such a withdrawal would ripple across the tournament. Pakistan, one of the favourites, would be out, while the UAE would suddenly gain an unexpected advantage. For broadcasters and sponsors, the loss of Pakistan’s matches would be a blow, stripping the Asia Cup of one of its most watched rivalries. For fans, the absence of India–Pakistan clashes would take away the heartbeat of the event.

Inside the Indian camp, focus remains steady on cricket. The players have moved past the controversy and are preparing for the next fixtures, but they know the spotlight will remain on how Pakistan responds. Organisers, meanwhile, face an anxious wait, as a withdrawal would not just alter the standings but also dent the reputation of the tournament itself.

The ICC has taken a firm stand by refusing to bend rules or remove Andy Pycroft. Now the ball is firmly in Pakistan’s court. If they continue, the Asia Cup retains its competitive edge. If they withdraw, it will not just be a protest but it will be an elimination that leaves a lasting scar on both the team and the tournament.