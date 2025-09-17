Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Drama: UAE Match Delayed, Will they Play Against India?

The Asia Cup 2025 has been packed with drama, and Pakistan have once again found themselves at the center of it. Just hours before their must-win clash against the United Arab Emirates, reports widely circulated that the team was pulling out of the tournament. But those rumors were finally put to rest when the Pakistan team bus departed for the stadium, confirming that they will indeed take the field.

The confusion stemmed from the ongoing fallout of the handshake controversy in Pakistan’s earlier game against India. The refusal of Indian players to engage in the traditional post-match handshake sparked outrage across the border, and the Pakistan Cricket Board even demanded the ICC remove match referee Andy Pycroft. The ICC rejected that request, fueling speculation that Pakistan might go as far as withdrawing from the tournament altogether.

For hours, uncertainty surrounded the team’s participation, with insiders hinting that the PCB was seriously considering its options. But with the bus now en route to the ground, it is clear that Pakistan will not risk elimination without a fight. Their clash against UAE is now more important than ever, effectively a knock-out that will decide their progression to the Super Fours.

The backdrop of the rumors only adds spice to the game. If Pakistan win tonight, they are almost certain to face India again on Sunday, September 21, in the Super Fours. Given the humiliation of the no-handshake episode, another meeting with India carries enormous emotional weight for the team and its supporters.

For the moment, Pakistan must set aside the off-field distractions and focus on the job at hand. UAE may be underdogs, but they have already shown grit in the tournament, and Pakistan cannot afford another slip. A loss tonight would see them exit the Asia Cup in the most dramatic fashion possible, validating all the speculation that swirled earlier in the day.