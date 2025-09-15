India Pakistan Asia Cup Controversy: Who Is Andy Pycroft and Why Is PCB Demanding His Removal?

The Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan has created an unexpected storm, with match referee Andy Pycroft at the center of the controversy. The Pakistan Cricket Board is now demanding his resignation, alleging that his actions undermined the spirit of the game.

Andy Pycroft is a former Zimbabwean cricketer who represented his country in the 1980s and early 1990s. After retirement, he became an ICC match referee and is currently part of the elite panel that supervises high-profile international matches.

The row began before the toss when both captains, India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha, skipped the traditional handshake. According to PCB, Pycroft instructed both sides to avoid the gesture. The matter escalated after India’s victory when the Indian players once again chose not to participate in post-match handshakes, leaving Pakistan’s players waiting on the field. To add to the tension, Pakistan’s skipper did not attend the post-match presentation ceremony in protest.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has since filed a formal complaint with the ICC and MCC, stating that Pycroft failed to uphold the principles of fair play and the spirit of cricket. The board believes his handling of the situation created unnecessary hostility and damaged the image of the tournament. PCB has warned that if Pycroft is not removed, it will reconsider its participation in the Asia Cup.

This controversy has fueled fresh debates about sportsmanship in cricket and added yet another layer to the heated India Pakistan rivalry.