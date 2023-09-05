CID launches probe into sale of child porn videos through messaging app in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 5 (IANS) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into child porn videos allegedly being sold in Jharkhand through messaging apps and social media platforms, an official said.

A child rights activist from Ranchi brought this matter to light and submitted evidence in connection with this case to the Director General of CID and the cyber police station. Following this, an investigation has been initiated into the matter after registering a complaint.

Initial investigation has revealed that the network of suppliers of child porn videos was operating from Delhi for which groups made on the Telegram app were being used.

Baidyanath Kumar, Secretary of Child Rights Foundation, an organisation working for child rights in Jharkhand, had received information that an open group named 'Child Porn Video' and 'Scott Service' is operating on Telegram and anyone can become its member.

On August 28, Kumar was asked by this Telegram group whether he wanted to receive a child porn video. After reacting to it, a demo video was sent saying that more than 8,000 such videos would be made available on payment of Rs 220 through an UPI link.

Six video links were sent after paying money on this link, following which he complained about this to the Director General of Jharkhand CID.

On the basis of a written complaint, a case has been registered in the cyber crime station of CID.

Two mobile numbers supplying child porn content have been identified, in which an accused named Surya is said to be involved.

A letter has also been written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) regarding this matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.