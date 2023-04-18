Cheetah Oban strayed out of KNP, ventures into tigers territory at Madhav National Park

Bhopal, April 18 (IANS) Male Namibian cheetah Oban, which reportedly strayed out of Kuno National Park (KNP) on Sunday, made its way to Madhav National Park located in neighbouring district Shivpuri, forest officials said on Tuesday.

KNP, which is now new habitat of 19 cheetahs translocated from Namibia and South Africa, and four newborn cubs, is located in Sheopur district around 35 kms from Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district.

The forest officials taking Oban's move into Madhav National Park as a positive note asserted that a potential interaction between the two different species is possible there. They believe that if all goes well, Madhav National Park may be the second home for Oban.

Recently, three tigers were released to Madhav National Park, adding more excitement to the possibility of an encounter between the different species.

According to forest officials at KNP, the male cheetah (Oban) has moved out of enclosures for the second time within two weeks. Last time, Oban was brought back to KNP from a nearby village farm after five days of efforts by forest officials and was tranquilised. He had moved out of KNP on April 2 and was brought back on April 6.

Officials claim that Oban does not pose a threat to humans, nor do humans pose a threat to it. So there will be no need for tranquilisation to bring him back. They added that Oban's movements are being constantly monitored to locate his whereabouts.

Notably, 20 cheetahs were released at KNP in two phases, but unfortunately one female cheetah - Sasha (translocated from Namibia) died due to illness on March 27. But, in a good note, another Namibian female cheetah - Siyaya gave birth to four cubs, just two days after Sasha reportedly died at KNP.

