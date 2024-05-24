Centre’s wheat procurement in full swing, surpasses last year’s mark

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The Central government’s procurement of wheat during the current Rabi marketing season in various states has already crossed 262.48 lakh metric tonnes, surpassing last year’s total procurement of 262.02 lakh metric tonnes, the Food Ministry said on Friday.

A total of 22.31 lakh farmers have benefited during the Rabi marketing season 2024-25 with a total MSP outflow to the tune of Rs. 59,715 crores. The major contribution to the procurement came from five states.

Punjab was the leading state with a procurement of 124.26 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), followed by Haryana with 71.49 LMT and Madhya Pradesh at the third spot with 47.78 LMT. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh came next with 9.66 LMT and 9.07 LMT respectively.

The rice procurement is also progressing smoothly with 728.42 LMT paddy equivalent to 489.15 LMT of rice being procured so far directly from 98.26 lakh farmers during the Kharif marketing scheme 2023-24, with a total MSP outflow of approx. Rs. 1,60,472 crores, according to the Ministry’s statement.

The combined stock of wheat and rice in the Central Pool has now surpassed 600 LMT which puts the country in a comfortable position to meet its requirements of foodgrains under PMGKAY and other welfare schemes and for market interventions as well, the Food Ministry said.

