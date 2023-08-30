CBI arrests bank manager, tout on corruption charges

Lucknow, Aug 30 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Lucknow branch has lodged a case of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and criminal conspiracy against Balendra Sachan, the branch manager of Aryavart Bank in Hamirpur and a tout, identified as Vinod Dwivedi.

The two accused were arrested on Tuesday.

The CBI said the manager of Aryavart Bank’s Beri branch, Balendra, through tout Vinod, allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from one Mukesh Kumar for allowing the withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh of the sanctioned loan of Rs 2 lakhs for the manufacture and sale of candles.

The said loan was applied in the name of Mukesh Kumar’s wife, Aarti Devi.

A senior CBI official said the complaint was received on August 27 in the office of the SP of CBI, ACB, Lucknow, from Mukesh Kumar Sahu of Lehra village.

He said the discreet verification prima facie substantiated the allegations levelled in the complaint.

The official said the above facts and discreet verification of the complaint prima facie disclose the commission of an offence punishable under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) for public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration and taking undue advantage to influence public servants by corrupt or illegal means, respectively, on the part of Balendra Sachan and Vinod Dwivedi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.