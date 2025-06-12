Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2025: 630 Openings – Check Eligibility, Age Limit, and How to Apply

The Indian Coast Guard has released an official notification inviting applications for 630 vacancies as part of its latest recruitment drive. This is an excellent opportunity for young individuals with 10th and Intermediate (10+2) qualifications to join the nation’s maritime security force.

The recruitment includes 260 posts in the General Duty (GD) branch, which requires candidates to have completed Intermediate with Mathematics and Physics as subjects. Additionally, there are 50 posts in the Domestic Branch (DB) for candidates who have passed the 10th standard.

Applicants must be between 18 and 22 years of age. The selection process consists of a Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Medical Examination, and Document Verification to ensure physical and mental fitness, as well as academic eligibility.

Selected candidates will draw a monthly salary in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 29,200, along with government allowances and benefits.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to apply is June 25, 2025.

This is a promising career opportunity for those who wish to serve the nation while securing a respected and stable government job in the Indian Coast Guard.