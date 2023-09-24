Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group-IV exams. Candidates, who are appearing for the exam, can start downloading their hall tickets from the official website from Monday.

The official website psc.ap.gov.in will be live on September 25 so the candidates, who have applied for the APPSC IPO (Industrial Promotion Officer) examination, can download their hall tickets. The Group-IV exams are scheduled to be held on October 3 and 4.