Starbucks Appoints Indian Origin as CEO

An Indian American Laxman Narasimhan has been appointed as the new CEO of Starbucks. Congratulatory messages have been flowing in for the person of Indian origin. Laxman joins the list of Indian-Americans assuming the role of CEO of a giant MNCs including Satya Nadella-Microsoft, Sundar Pichai - Alphabet, Shantanu Narayan - Adobe, Neal Mohan of YouTube and Vikram Kapur of Honeywell.

YSRCP MP Vijayasaireddy took to Twitter to congratulate him ." Congratulating Indian-American, Shri. Laxman Narasimhan on being appointed as the CEO of Starbucks. As I always say, you cannot find a better person than a South Indian to run a coffee chain successfully. Wishing him all the best," he wrote.

Laxman Narasimhan, who hails from Pune, was CCO (chief commercial officer) of Pepsico and CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Group. He joined as an interim CEO in October 2022, studied the business model of Starbucks, and undertook training in Barista leading him to become the official CEO of the multinational chain coffee house.He will succeed Howard Schultz, who has served as interim CEO since Kevin Johnson resigned in March 2022

