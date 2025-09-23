Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: iPhone 16 Pro Price Slashed to Rs 44,099 – Check Now

Apple recently unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series at the Glowtime event, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts eager to upgrade. The new lineup features four models, all starting with 128GB of base storage, designed to suit a range of budgets.

Adding to the buzz, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is making it easier for Indian customers to get their hands on the latest iPhones. The sale kicks off on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus members starting midnight on September 22. Shoppers can look forward to attractive price cuts, bank offers, cashback deals, and exchange options that make upgrading more affordable than ever.

iPhone 16 Pro Deal on Flipkart:

The iPhone 16 Pro, featuring 128GB storage and a sleek Natural Titanium finish, is priced at Rs 1,19,900 on Flipkart. However, buyers can significantly reduce this cost through Flipkart’s trade-in program. Customers exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro in good condition can save Rs 37,900, bringing the effective price down to just Rs 48,099.

The savings don’t end there. Using a Flipkart SBI Bank credit card offers an additional discount of Rs 4,000, making the final price of the iPhone 16 Pro only Rs 44,099 — a deal that’s hard to resist for anyone planning to upgrade to Apple’s latest flagship.

With the combination of Apple’s latest technology and Flipkart’s blockbuster sale offers, the iPhone 16 series is set to be one of the hottest tech buys this season.