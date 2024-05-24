'Bro, from our U-19 days...': Dhawan pens special post for DK as 'curtains fall on his IPL career'

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) India batter Shikhar Dhawan has paid tribute to his Under-19 and Men in Blue teammate Dinesh Karthik for his 'incredible journey' as the latter concludes his IPL innings following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playoff exit from the tournament.

Dhawan lauded the wicketkeeper-batter's dedication and energy while extending best wishes for his future journey.

"Bro, from our Under-19 days to now, it’s been an incredible journey filled with hard work and accomplishments. Your dedication has always been inspiring. I love the energy and positive vibe you bring, always making people smile. As you retire, I wish you nothing but the best for the future. May your next chapter be as rewarding as your cricket career," Dhawan wrote on his Instagram post.

Earlier in the day, RCB also acknowledged Karthik's contribution for the franchise and shared an emotional post on social media.

"DK, we salute you for the commitment you have to stay on top of your game, the unmatched energy you bring to every game, those powerful sixes, decisive finishes, and gorgeous glove work, all accompanied by that infectious smile. You'll forever hold the title of our DK Boss. Wishing you the very best, DK 19!," RCB wrote on X.

The Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals, which RCB lost by four-wicket, was Karthik's final appearance in the IPL.

In 257 IPL games, he accumulated 4,842 runs including 22 half-centuries across his stints for six franchises over 17 years.

He made his cash-rich league debut with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 and went on to play for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders before joining RCB.

In IPL 2024, he scored 326 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.22 and a staggering strike rate of 187.36.

