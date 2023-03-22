Bribe for tender scam: Karnataka BJP shifts venue of Amit Shah's event

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Karnataka has shifted the venue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting following party MLA Madal Virupakshappa being named the prime accused in a bribe for tender scam, party sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The programme was fixed for Honnali town in Davanagere district earlier. Virupakshappa represents Channagiri constituency in Davanagere district. Fearing embarrasment, the party has decided to hold the programme on March 27 in Chitradurga city.

The party had organised a mega event of the beneficiaries of various programmes launched by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state at Honnali city. Channagiri is located close to Honnali.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources said that the party has taken the decision following the opposition launching attacks on the party and central leaders. The programme was being held in the same district where the BJP MLA has been named as the prime accused by the Lokayukta police in the bribe case.

Sources said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to attend the programme and the party wants to make the maximum impact on the voters, and not give any room for criticism by the opposition parties.

The party is planning to bring 10 lakh people for the rally on that day. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa will also attend the event.

Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal, a government official, was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police while accepting Rs 40 lakh cash as bribe at his office in Bengaluru. The authorities have also recovered Rs 8 crore from the residence and offices of the BJP MLA.

