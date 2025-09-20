Who is Rajat Bedi's Daughter, Vera? Blue-Eyed Star Kid Turns Heads After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere

Vera Bedi, daughter of actor Rajat Bedi, lately has become the talk of Bollywood’s red carpet circles. At the premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Aryan Khan’s debut series, Vera and her brother Vivaan accompanied their father, and it was Vera who captured social media attention with her striking blue eyes, style, and composure. Many viewers noted how she stood out among many star kids present, earning compliments and comparisons to other young faces in the industry.

Who is Vera Bedi? Everything You Need to Know About Rajat Bedi's Daughter

Vera is the daughter of Rajat Bedi, a well-known actor famous for villainous roles in movies like Koi Mil Gaya, International Khiladi, and Indian. She has a younger brother named Vivaan. The family keeps a relatively private lifestyle, but Vera’s appearances alongside her father have begun to generate buzz, especially on social media. While Vera’s Instagram account is private and follows are limited, glimpses shared via her father’s posts or social media stories hint at her interests in fashion, travel, and lifestyle aesthetics.

At the premiere event, she wore a black crop top with black jeans paired with minimal makeup. Her blue eyes and straight hair complimented the look, giving an elegant but grounded vibe. Many netizens remarked that her look was bold yet graceful, not over the top, which helped her stand out. Some comparisons were made between her presence and that of other star kids, with many saying she could give tough competition, at least in terms of red carpet attention and style quotient.

Did Vera Bedi Act in Films?

Earlier, Vera and Vivaan appeared in one of Rajat Bedi’s films titled Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. Beyond that, she has not been very active in films, at least not yet in roles that have had media attention. Her recent appearance at the premiere has led many to speculate whether she might be considering acting more seriously in future.

Though Vera prefers privacy, her social media presence is growing. With a private Instagram account with modest followers, she doesn’t post frequently, but when she does, her style, travel and candid moments generate interest. It’s likely she is maintaining this low profile intentionally, letting her appearance create buzz without full trolling or overexposure.

Given the reactions at the premiere and the comparisons already being drawn, Vera has the potential to become more visible in fashion, modeling or even films, should she choose to move forward. Many see her red carpet appearance as her stepping into the spotlight gracefully, balancing her family’s film legacy with a fresh personal style that draws attention without trying too hard.