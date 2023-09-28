'BJP rewards hate', Sibal takes swipe at BJP after Bidhuri made Rajasthan's Tonk incharge

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) A day after BJP made its party MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who used derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali, in-charge of Rajasthan’s Tonk for the upcoming Assembly elections, senior leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said the saffron party "rewards hate”.

In a post on X, Sibal, who is also a noted lawyer, said, “BJP rewards ‘hate’. Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali (BSP) for the unspeakable words he used in the Special Session of Parliament.”

“Made BJP incharge of Tonk District in Rajasthan. Muslim population in Tonk 29.25 per cent. Symbolises ‘hate’ for political dividends!” he added.

His remarks came a day after the BJP announced Bidhuri as the incharge of Tonk district in Rajasthan, also the strong bastion of Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Bidhuri had used derogatory and abusive words against Ali during the Parliament Special Session.

On Friday, Ali wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer his case to the privilege committee and also urged him to order an inquiry into the matter. Even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a show cause notice to party MP Bidhuri for using unparliamentary words against the BSP MP in Lok Sabha.

Bidhuri's remark sparked outrage, with the opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and many other opposition party MPs demanded Bidhuri's suspension from Parliament, saying that the language used by him "should not be used inside or outside Parliament".

Even Speaker Birla took "serious note" of objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

