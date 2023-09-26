B’luru bandh: JD(S) furious over arrest of activists, is Cong govt -B-team of Tamil Nadu DMK govt? asks Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Taking a strong objection to the arrest of people agitating over the Cauvery dispute, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday slammed the ruling Congress calling them B-team of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy criticised the Congress government for arresting those who had given a call for bandh and leaders of the organisations and workers who are staging protests in the state condemning the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

"Is this the government of the people of Karnataka, or working for the Tamil Nadu DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin? Whom did the people of Karnataka vote for?" Kumaraswamy asked.

The activists and farmers who have been arrested must be released immediately. The release of water to Tamil Nadu must be stopped without wasting any more time.

The people of Karnataka have clearly understood that the state is undergoing the Cauvery crisis only because of the tacit understanding between the Congress party with the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, he charged.

If Congress leaders can take out a protest march demanding the Mekedatu project at the height of Covid pandemic violating all rules, can't the people of Karnataka stage a protest for the Cauvery river which is their lifeline? Kumaraswamy questioned.

Those who took out padayatra for Mekedatu violating all rules now have arrested the farmers staging protest for Cauvery water on the streets. The arrest of prominent leaders who had given a bandh call late in the night is the height of Congress government’s lowliness. Kumaraswamy also declared that he is extending full support to the Cauvery bandh.

"Let the protest be peaceful and the bandh be successful. JD (S) workers will also actively participate in the bandh," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.