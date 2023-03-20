Assam Police review security amid speculation of more Amritpal aides being brought

Guwahati, March 20 (IANS) Assam Police on Monday reviewed the security measures at the Dibrugarh central jail where four aides of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh have been kept.

Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Prasanta Kumar Bhuiyan visited the Dibrugarh jail to take stock of the situation amid the speculation that some more members of Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De' outfit may be flown to Assam.

According to police sources, the IG held several meetings with prison officers as well as the district police officials. Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Shwetank Mishra was also present.

However, the police have been keeping mum on the development and no officer is willing to speak to the media.

Meanwhile, a source in Assam Police said that some more aides of Amritpal Singh including his uncle Harjeet Singh, may be brought to Dibrugarh central jail.

But there is no official confirmation from police in this matter.

Security has been already beefed up outside the Dibrugarh central jail. As per police source, the four aides of Amritpal Singh lodged here, have been undergoing marathon interrogation by the security personnel.

