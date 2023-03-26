Argentine Football Association names training complex after Lionel Messi

Buenos Aires, March 26 (IANS) Argentine football star Lionel Messi was honoured in the town of Ezeiza on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where the Argentine Football Association (AFA) named its training complex after the national team captain.

"Welcome to the home of the world champion. Welcome to the home of all our national teams, that has introduced Argentine football to the world," AFA president Claudio Tapia said during the launching ceremony on Saturday.

He indicated that there will be a new sports housing complex on the site, which will also bear the star's name, reports news agency Xinhua.

For his part, Messi thanked authorities for the recognition and noted that he has been visiting the site for 20 years and feels "a very special energy" every time he enters.

"I've been through hard times, but even in those moments coming here helped me forget everything and be happy, something I still feel," the 35-year-old said.

"I'm glad that after so long this site is going to bear my name. I'm one of those people who believes that tributes should be made during a person's lifetime," he added.

