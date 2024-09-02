YSR Lives On: Remembering The Legend YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Sep 02, 2024, 10:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

YSR - People's leader... Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy popularly known as YSR; He lives forever in the hearts of the people. He was the 14th chief minister of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, serving from 2004 to 2009. He introduced many welfare schemes and won the hearts of the people. After becoming the CM of the state in 2004, he worked hard for the development of the state. During his regime, there was an overall development. He launched various schemes like Aarogyasri, 104 Mobile Hospitals, Fee Reimbursement, Abhaya Hastam, Pension Scheme, etc. YSR's schemes towards farmers' welfare are phenomenal and his contribution towards education and student welfare is also a remarkable point in society.

Today, on the occasion of the YSR Death Anniversary, people are remembering the legendary leader. Here are some of the tweets from Twitter.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
YSR
YSR Lives On
ysr death anniversary
Y S Rajashekar Reddy
september 2
Advertisement
Back to Top