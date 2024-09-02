YSR Lives On: Remembering The Legend YS Rajasekhara Reddy

YSR - People's leader... Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy popularly known as YSR; He lives forever in the hearts of the people. He was the 14th chief minister of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, serving from 2004 to 2009. He introduced many welfare schemes and won the hearts of the people. After becoming the CM of the state in 2004, he worked hard for the development of the state. During his regime, there was an overall development. He launched various schemes like Aarogyasri, 104 Mobile Hospitals, Fee Reimbursement, Abhaya Hastam, Pension Scheme, etc. YSR's schemes towards farmers' welfare are phenomenal and his contribution towards education and student welfare is also a remarkable point in society.

Today, on the occasion of the YSR Death Anniversary, people are remembering the legendary leader. Here are some of the tweets from Twitter.

12 years have passed since the untimely demise of YSR Garu, but he continues to live on in the millions of lives he has impacted; debt-free students, prosperous farmers, empowered women & healthy individuals. He lives on in each of us. #YSRForever#YSRVardhanthi #JoharYSR pic.twitter.com/ieEaqwwpPs — Nagarjuna (@PRohitSarma1) September 2, 2021

We Miss u you "YSR", But u are Alaway's with us in our Hearts..#JoharYSR #YSRVardhanthi pic.twitter.com/sF1nuWVGpe — I Support YSJagan (@ISupportYSJ) September 2, 2021

Let's all pay our Tributes to Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Garu from 6Am Tomorrow !! Johar YSR !!#YSRVardanthi #YSRVardanthiCDP pic.twitter.com/xV9Stu6GtC — Jagadeesh YSRCP (@Jagadeesh_Ysrcp) September 1, 2021

Remembering Y S Rajasekhara Reddy , popularly known as YSR on His Death Anniversary, a two-time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, serving from 2004-09.He was also elected to Lok Sabha four terms and to the Assembly for five terms. #YSRForever #YSR #YSRLivesOn pic.twitter.com/cSwQ4FN55b — Sudip Kumar Maity (@sudipkmaity) September 1, 2021