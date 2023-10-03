Woman Rescues Toddler Who was Kidnapped from Tirupati Bus Station  

Tirupati: A two-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped at the RTC bus station in Tirupati, is safe and in police care now. The toddler appears to have been saved by a woman from the kidnapper. Subsequently, she handed over the baby to the officials at the Erpedu police station.

The boy named Arul Murugan (2) was kidnapped at the bus station on Monday night. The family was waiting to board the bus after visiting the Tirumala temple on Monday night. The toddler was taken away by an unidentified person after the visibly tired parents dozed off while waiting for the bus.

The concerned parents raised the alarm and alerted the police when they found the baby was missing. The police soon registered a case of missing person and started investigating the case. They checked the CCTV footage of the area and saw that an unknown person was taking away the boy while the parents fell asleep.

#APPolice rescues a 2yrs boy within hours of kidnap: Today at around 2:12 am, a 2yrs boy native of #Chennai who was sleeping along with his parents near Chennai Bus Platform Reservation Ticket Counter at Tirupati APSRTC Bus Stand went missing.(1/4) pic.twitter.com/mBYjDcOftb — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) October 3, 2023

