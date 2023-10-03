Tirupati: Minister for Tourism minister RK Roja condemned the sexist and disparaging remarks made against her by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Roja became overwhelmed with emotion and tears streamed down her face as she spoke about her exit from TDP. She said the members of the Opposition party were ‘torturing’ her ever since she left the party.

The minister said she was shocked to see how the TDP leaders defended Satyanarayana’s derogatory remarks against a woman while he should have been disciplined by the party leadership.

Roja wondered if the TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh would keep quiet if others made such lewd comments on his mother and other family members.

“Lokesh, will you ignore others if they make lewd comments against your mother? Are you not a family man? Will you keep quiet if others resort to character assassination?” Roja told reporters.

The YSRCP minister said the womenfolk of the state would slap Satyanarayana for his objectionable remarks while the TDP women leaders are welcoming his comments. She added that even the senior leaders like Ayyanna Patrudu have failed to admonish their colleague for using abusive language against me.

The police arrested the TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for making derogatory comments on Roja on Monday. Meanwhile, AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma had written a letter to DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and sought action against him.

Also Read: TDP leader arrested for remarks against Andhra CM Jagan, Minister Roja



