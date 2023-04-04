R-5 Zone Issue: Andhra High Court Rejects Interim Order Against GO 45

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition that sought interim injunction against the state government’s notification to create an R-5 zone in Amaravati to allot house sites to poor people.

A full bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra heard the petitions which questioned the validity of G.O. Ms. No. 45. Last week, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department had issued a GO No 45 and declared a new zone R-5 in the state capital.

The state government had amended the APCRDA Act to provide house sites to the poor people. The GO enables the CRDA Commissioner to transfer 1,135 acres of land in Amaravati to the Collectors of Guntur and NTR districts.

The R-5 zone in the capital region will be bounded by Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, Kuragallu in Mangalagiri mandal, and Manddam and Ainavolu villages in Thullur mandal.

