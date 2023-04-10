AMARAVATI: Heat wave conditions are prevailing in Andhra Pradesh with temperatures crossing 40 degrees in several places within the past two days. The State Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of a further rise in temperatures in the state from Monday. Temperatures will increase by two to four degrees for the next five days, it stated.

Temperatures were recorded in many places on Sunday and most of these places recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius: where 41.9 degrees was recorded in Devipatnam of Alluri Seetharamaraju district, 41.5 in Chintur, 40.1 in Koonavaram, 41.9 in Gokavaram of East Godavari district, 40.3 in Korukonda, 40.6 in Rajahmundry, 40.7 in Rajanagaram, 41.6 in Bhimadolu of Eluru district, 41.2 in Dwarka Tirumala, 40.3 in Shankhavaram of Kakinada district, 41.8 in Ainavilli and Mummidivaram of Ambedkar Konaseema district, 40 in Kothapalle of Nandyal district, 40.5 in Pagidya, 40 in Nakarikallu of Palnadu district, 41.2 in Veeraghattam of Parvathipuram Manyam district. 41.2 degree Celsius in Konakanamitla of Prakasam district, 40.6 degrees in Vajitumilli, 40 degrees in Burja of Srikakulam district, 40.4 degrees in Kotabommali, 40.2 in Lakshminarasupeta, 41.3 degrees in Kondapuram of Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, 41 degrees in Varikuntapadu, 40.2 degrees in Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district, 40 in Pagidas of Palnadu district, and 41.2 degrees celsius in Veeraghattam of Parvatipuram district.

Due to the high temperatures, a big rock near Narasappa temple in Gonegandla of Kurnool district broke apart. At two o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the villagers heard a loud noise coming from the cracked rock. When they reached the place they saw that the rock was crumbling into pieces, a common phenomenon during the peak summer heat, which was confirmed by the Tehsildar's office staff.

The rise in temperatures has led to many people suffering from heatstroke and AP Disaster Management Authority ( Director B R Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the heat wave conditions.

