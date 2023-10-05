AP CM YS Jagan Arrives in New Delhi for 2-Day Visit

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached the national capital on Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet the Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 6.30 pm today.

During his meeting with the Union minister, YS Jagan would seek early clearance of pending funds for the Telugu state. He will stay at Janpath tonight.

On Friday, the chief minister will participate in the review meeting at Vigyan Bhavan on Left Wing Extremism being held by the central government. Later in the day, YS Jagan will pay a courtesy call to the Union home minister and will return to the state.

