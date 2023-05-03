Andhra Pradesh: Several Injured as TSRTC Bus Hits Lorry in NTR District

NTR district: At least 15 passengers were injured when a Telangana RTC (TSRTC) bus in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred on National Highway in Jaggayyapet mandal when the bus carrying 42 passengers was on its way from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

No casualties were reported among the lorry occupants. Soon after the incident, people rushed to the site and started rescuing the passengers stuck in the mangled bus. The driver of the bus who git stuck inside the vehicle was rescued later. The injured passengers were admitted to a nearby government hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

