Amit Shah rules out any truck with BRS

Khammam (Telangana), Aug 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ruled out any truck with the BRS and MIM and alleged that it is the Congress party which has secret understanding with the BRS.

Addressing a public meeting here, he slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over the family rule and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Telangana with absolute majority.

Amit Shah also came down heavily on KCR for his friendship with MIM and reiterated that the steering of car (BRS poll symbol) is in the hands of Owaisi.

Stating that KCR is on his way out, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the party will come to power in Telangana.

On the allegation made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting in Telangana on Saturday that BRS and BJP have an understanding, Amit Shah said the BJP will never go with either Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). “BJP can’t even share the dais with MIM,” he said.

Shah alleged that KCR is using repressive measures against BJP leaders as he believes that they will not raise their voice against him.

He claimed that KCR wants to make his son KTR the next chief minister. “Neither KCR nor KTR will become the CM. The next CM will be of BJP,” he said.

He termed Congress, BRS and MIM as family parties. “Congress is a 4G party. It is the party of four generations. BRS is a 2G party. MIM is a 3G party. Neither 2G nor 3G or 4G will come to power in Telangana,” he said.

Terming KCR government anti-farmer, anti-Dalit, anti-women and anti-youth, Amit Shah urged people to root it out and bring BJP to power.

Shah said KCR failed to fulfill his promises of houses for the poor and unemployment allowance for unemployed. He has not fulfilled any promise, he said.

Targeting KCR for his friendship with Owaisi, the BJP leader said the BRS leader has shattered the dreams of the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Telangana. “Have the martyrs sacrificed their life so that KCR sit with Razakars,” he asked.

He said in united Andhra Pradesh there was tradition of the chief minister performing puja at Bhadrachalam temple after forming the government but KCR broke the tradition.

The Union Home Minister said the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre during its 10-year rule gave Rs 2 lakh crore to the united Andhra Pradesh but the Modi government has provided Rs 2.80 lakh crore to Telangana alone.

He said the Modi government built toilets for 33 lakh poor in Telangana. It is also supplying 5 kg foodgrains to 1.90 crore people, gave 11 lakh gas cylinders to women and built 2.5 lakh houses for the poor.

Shah also spoke about the measures taken by the Modi government for welfare of farmers and development of agriculture.

Union minister for tourism and culture and state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and K. Laxman and other leaders addressed the public meeting.

