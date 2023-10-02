Aishwarya Rai Bachchan draws mixed reviews for her Paris Fashion Week runway look

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has lately been in the news for her role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil epic drama 'Ponniyin Selvan', has drawn mixed reactions to her walking the ramp at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

The former Miss World and Bollywood star walked the ramp at the iconic fashion event along with international model and media celebrity Kendall Jenner, Chinese actor Gong Jun and acclaimed British actress Helen Mirren at the L'Oreal Paris show.

The walk happened on a runway near the Eiffel Tower. Aishwarya was dressed in a golden shimmery gown and looked her brightest, but that did not impress everybody on the Net.

A user wrote on social media, “What has happened to her face?" Another commented, “That dress doesn’t go well with her body type." People on the Internet also addressed her rudely.

Many people, however, rose to her support as they called her stint at the show a memorable one. They also celebrated her appearance with Jenner, the video of which is going viral on the Internet.

The video shows Aishwarya interacting with Jenner -- the two share a smile as the actress shakes a leg while on stage.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli, Shweta Bachchan's daughter who's been lately appearing with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan in commercials, made her Paris Fashion Week debut this season. Navya walked the ramp gracefully in a red mini dress.

Incidentally, she is rumoured to be dating 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi,

