AI-driven Microsoft Bing, You.com threaten Google's Search dominance

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) New AI features in Microsoft Bing search engine and startup You.com have started to threaten Google's Search dominance, as users seek more efficient search options.

According to AI ethicist and You.com CEO Richard Socher, Google Search alternatives now offer users a more personalised search experience, reports ZDNet.

"SEO-driven low-quality content has diluted the value of search results. This has fed consumer demand for better search experiences," Socher was quoted as saying.

Generative AI like OpenAI's ChatGPT and large language models are now challenging Google's Search like never before.

According to Socher, the key lies in innovation, user control, and strategic partnerships.

"Google needs help to adapt to new paradigms, such as generative AI, due to its existing business model and entrenched market dominance," he added.

As Microsoft takes the lead with AI-powered Bing Search and ChatGPT, Google is set to release a new AI-powered Search engine next month, with more features coming this fall.

The new features will be available exclusively in the US, and will be released initially to a maximum of one million users, according to reports.

The company plans are part of efforts to meet the threat posed by Microsoft's Bing chatbot and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"AI competitors like the new Bing are quickly becoming the most serious threat to Google's search business in 25 years, and in response, Google is racing to build an all-new search engine powered by the technology," says a report in The New York Times.

