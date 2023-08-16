Ahmedabad youth caught firing shots near police station, under probe

Aug 16, 2023, 08:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ahmedabad, August 16 (IANS) A youth was apprehended in Ahmedabad for firing a revolver near a police station, the police said, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at a busy area near the Maninagar police station.

According to information, the youth fired three shots after which he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

A video has also gone viral on social media of the incident, in which the accused wearing a white shirt and jeans can be running with the revolver in his hand while people are chasing him.

The Maninagar police are investigating the matter.

