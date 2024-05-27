After IPL glory, Rinku Singh eyes T20 World Cup title

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) After tasting a maiden IPL glory, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has set his goal high and aims to replicate the success in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

KKR thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the summit clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday to lift their third IPL title.

Rinku is part of the Indian team squad as a reserve along with Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan for next month's tournament.

"I am headed to Noida first and then I will be going to the United States of America. You guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup," Rinku told JioCinema on Match Centre Live.

The 26-year-old swashbuckling batter received limited opportunities in the season and contributed 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67. However, he stuck to his quickfire approach throughout the campaign.

Talking about their title-winning journey, Rinku credited the team effort behind their success in the tournament.

"You can't credit just one person because everyone has worked hard. Since GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir came, a lot of things have changed. Sending Sunil early, he batted so well. The batters played well, and the bowling was great. Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) has been batting really well for the last five-six matches, so overall, everyone has done really well," he said.

In the final, KKR's spirited bowling effort bundled Hyderabad for 113 as Andre Russell bagged three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana grabbed two scalps apiece.

Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52* off 26 balls studded with four fours and three sixes while Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 39 including five fours and two sixes as KKR chased the target in 10.3 overs.

"When you're a part of this squad, not playing or not involved in the field, but supporting the guys all the way, it's always a good feeling, but this is a special feeling. In the XI, playing a part in the Final, contributing as well through my leadership and everything, it's an exciting feeling. It's special," Russell said.

"I always enjoy playing here. Sometimes, you never know what to expect based on how the wicket looks but as professionals, we always have to be up to the task to play on whatever surface we get. At the end of the day, being professional is all about adapting to situations as quickly as possible. To win another trophy here in Chennai, happy days," he added.

On his batting technique, Russell said, "It's just me not clearing my front leg too much, standing as still as possible, and waiting as long as possible. Normally, this is my trigger movement, clearing my left leg, so I tried to keep it as still as possible. So, if the bowler bowls wide, I push straight and I have access because I am standing on the off-stump."

